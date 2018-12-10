Cape Girardeau man arrested on child pornography charges

A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested on accusations of child pornography.

65-year-old David Biondolino was taken into custody on Thursday.

Law enforcement officers seized child pornography and computer equipment when executing a search warrant.

He was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, and his bond was set at $100,000.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Digital Forensics Investigative Unit with the Division of Drug and Control.