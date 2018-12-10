Gordonville Fire Protection District respond to blaze

The Gordonville Fire Protection District was on the scene of a fire that ended with the death of several family pets.

The fire happened yesterday on Highway 74, and the home was fully involved.

Family pets had been still inside the home, and none of them survived.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Delta Fire Protection District also helped in the case.

Firefighters tried to enter the home, but had to back out after they found out the floor had weakened.