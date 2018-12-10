Monday, December 10th 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly stole two pairs of sneakers from a department store – minutes after interviewing for a job there. Deputies in Hernando County arrested Dominick Breedlove and charged him with retail theft after the incident at a Kohl’s store in Spring Hill.

According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, 24-year-old Breedlove went into the store shortly after the interview and started looking at a Nike display for women’s shoes that did not have security tags. Breedlove left the store and later returned with a bag from a previous trip.

A lost prevention officer called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office after seeing Breedlove put the sneakers, worth a combined $150, inside the bag and leaving the store. Officers arrested Breedlove on the way to his car, where he told deputies that he had planned to gift the shoes to his mother.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police in Wisconsin are searching for two suspects who allegedly started a brawl at a Cracker Barrel on Halloween night, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

Newly released footage from inside the Germantown Cracker Barrel location shows a man and woman approach a manager in the restaurant’s gift shop, reportedly after the two complained of their service to an employee in the dining area.

As the argument escalated at the front counter, another employee, a 16-year-old cook, tried to calm the situation. The man instead reacted by throwing a punch at the employee, and later tackling the worker and knocking him into a rack of merchandise.

The woman who was with the man eventually broke up the brawl. Police are asking anyone with information to help identify the suspects, who were seen leaving in a gray Mazda.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Kentucky man caught placing glass shards into shipments of plastic foam cups to fast food restaurants has been sentenced to five years in prison.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman on Thursday said 44-year-old Waylon J. Horton of Munfordville pleaded guilty in July to tampering with consumer products.

Horton was charged in 2016 after Michigan-based Dart Container Corp. contacted authorities about possible product tampering involving Horton while he was employed by the company at a plant in Horse Cave.

The prosecutor’s office said Horton put glass in cups on two separate occasions in 2016 that were then shipped to fast food restaurants. The statement says glass pieces were found in cups at three different restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An elementary school principal in Nebraska was placed on leave after telling teachers to avoid decorating their classrooms with Christmas-themed ornaments so as not to offend those who don’t celebrate the holiday.

The principal at Manchester Elementary School, identified by Fox affiliate KPTM as Jennifer Sinclair, sent out a memo earlier this week with guidelines as to what is considered appropriate for classroom decorations and assignments.

Teachers reportedly were told that generic winter-themed items, such as sledding and scarves, and the “Frozen” character Olaf, were acceptable. Decorations that included Santa, Christmas trees, reindeer, green and red items and even candy canes, however, were not acceptable for the elementary school.

The candy canes were prohibited because Sinclair deemed them to have religious significance. “Historically, the shape is a ‘J’ for Jesus. The red is for the blood of Christ, and the white is a symbol of his resurrection,” she reportedly wrote. “This would also include different colored candy canes.”