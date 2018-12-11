AG Hawley’s office fights back against resource misuse claims

A recent letter from Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office is fighting back claims he misused public resources to benefit his Senate campaign.

The letter by First Assistant and Solicitor John Sauer says Brad Woodhouse, who filed the complaint, is a well-known activist against Hawley during his campaign.

The issue at hand is alleged by American Democracy Legal Fund, a liberal group claiming Hawley directed state, taxpayer-paid staff to raise the Attorney General’s public profile.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft last week agreed to investigate Hawley in response to the complaint.

Ashcroft also in a Monday letter asked that Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway check into the claims against Hawley.