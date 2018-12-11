Funding for Southeast Missouri Regional Port helps move improvements along

The recent funding for the Southeast Missouri Regional Port is helping their Scott City facility come closer to handling trainload shipments.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the $19.8 million granted by the federal government will fund 60 percent of the cost of the project overall.

Port executive direct Cary Harbison says the remainder of the cost is likely to come from loans.

Two loop tracks and a terminal will be built at the Mississippi River port.

Harbison said part of the design has been completed.