One person’s been injured in a semi wreck yesterday.

Another vehicle was being driven by 58-year-old Poplar Bluff native Steven Herrmann who had slowed down for a right turn on Highway 67 in Madison County.

He was struck by a semi driven by 45-year-old Eric Weaver.

Herrmann was pushed off the road, hitting a building.

39-year-old Angela Declue was in the car with Herrmann. She was hospitalized.