Plans to expand cattle feedlot near outdoor garden rejected

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri commission has rejected a proposal to greatly expand a cattle feedlot near a 970-acre botanical garden.

The Kansas City Star reports that Powell Gardens chief executive Tabitha Schmidt says she’s “utterly elated” by the Missouri Clean Water Commission’s ruling. The commission decided Monday to reverse earlier state approval Valley Oaks State Co.’s expansion plan.

The cattle feedlot near Lone Jack wanted to grow from fewer than 999 head of cattle to as many as 6,999 head. It envisioned what it pledged would be among the most environmentally friendly cattle operations in the nation.

Powell Gardens and other opponents said the expansion would threaten water quality, drive down home values and put the botanical center at risk of disease-spreading pests.