Woman robbed in Cape Girardeau Schnucks parking lot

A woman was robbed in the parking lot of Schnucks on Saturday, and a man’s been taken into custody for the crime.

It happened in Cape Girardeau when 51-year-old Kenneth Lowe allegedly approached a woman, knocked her down and struggled with her, trying to get her purse.

Lowe fled the scene, but he was caught a short time later.

He’s been charged with 2nd degree robbery causing physical injury.

The victim had some scratches after being knocked down.