Bite Squad Launches in Missouri, Offering Free Food Delivery for a Year

A new online, on-demand food delivery service is coming to Cape Girardeau.

Bite Squad will be promoting its entry into the food delivery scene by waiving their fee for local customers from December 14th through the 16th.

Bite Squad, an on-demand restaurant delivery service, today announced its arrival in Joplin and Cape Girardeau with a promotion that gives free delivery for a year to all customers who order during its grand opening weekend, December 14-16.

Customers eligible for the promotion will receive a one-year complimentary membership to Bite Squad’s subscription-based service, Unlimited (subject to its terms and conditions). To receive the complimentary membership, Joplin and Cape Girardeau area customers have to place a delivery order through the service between 10:30 am CST on December 14, and 10:00 pm CST on December 16.

Food from more than 20 local independent and chain restaurants will be available to order. Customers can visit www.bitesquad.com for a complete listing of restaurants able to deliver to their address. Delivery is available within a seven-mile radius of the restaurants.

Bite Squad is also offering gift cards for the holiday season, which are available in any amount and redeemable through the company’s website or app.

“Finding the perfect holiday gift for everyone can be stressful. We’re excited to offer Bite Squad gift cards for Joplin and Cape Girardeau residents just in time for the holidays and hopefully make gift giving a little easier this year,” said Craig Key, Chief Marketing Officer for Bite Squad. “Our gift cards make it easy to have your favorite local meal delivered to you.”