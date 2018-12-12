Cape Central Middle School locks down over disturbance and search for individual

Cape Central Middle School was put on lockdown yesterday after a disturbance was reported between two people near the school.

Officers were called to the scene to find the individual, who was wanted by police, but the man had left the scene.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said there was no knowledge of him being armed, but it was advised that the school should lockdown while police search for him.

Officer presence was increased near the school; the man hasn’t been found yet.