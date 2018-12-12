Missouri farm and environmental groups clash over Trump administration’s rollback of clean water protections
The Trump administration announced plans Tuesday to roll back Obama-era rules which placed federal regulations on creek beds and ponds that aren’t directly connected to larger bodies of water. Eric Bohl with the Missouri Farm Bureau says the rules are a legal overreach because creek beds and ponds aren’t navigable.
The Farm Bureau supports the Trump administration’s move. Environmentalists says the Obama era rules protect against industrial pollution of waterways.