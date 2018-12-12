Sikeston man pleads guilty to carjacking, possessing weapon in violent crime

A Sikeston man has plead guilty to accusations of carjacking and possessing a weapon he used in a violent crime.

20-year-old Dylan J. Nobles admitted yesterday he’d been a passenger in a car with another man headed to rural Scott County, where he tried to break into a house, without any success.

The other man tried to get Nobles to leave, and Nobles then drew a gun on him.

He shot the victim in the arm and then chased after him when he ran into a field.

Nobles went on to shoot him in the face, after which he faked his death.

He fled the scene in the victim’s car, in which he was caught the next day.

He’ll be sentenced on March 13th, and could face up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.