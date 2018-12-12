Wednesday, December 12th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Victoria, Canada police constable says officers had a “very scary” encounter with an allegedly impaired driver during a roadside check on Friday night.

Constable Cody Lapierre said on Twitter that the man tried to give his hamburger to the officer instead of his driver’s license. Lapierre said the man was so impaired he could not provide a breath sample. The constable also said the driver almost struck an officer on his approach.

Police in B.C. have stepped up roadblocks to catch drug and alcohol-impaired drivers during the holiday season. Lapierre said police found two other alleged impaired drivers over a two-day period in Victoria last week, both of them involved in collisions.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police say they arrested a porch thief Sunday after video showed him stealing a half-gallon urine jug, gym shorts, and a 27-pound bag of dog food.

27-year-old Andrew Felix of Miami Township was captured by Green Township police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night and taken to the Justice Center, according to a police Facebook post.

Anna and Toby Norman said they had been waiting for the urine testing kits to see if they could be a match for their cousin who needs a kidney transplant. Police say that Felix also stole $200 worth of women’s clothing from another porch.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Customs officers at the Port of New York/Newark made an unusual seizure recently when they uncovered a shipment of 9,024 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers inspecting a shipment from Dongguan City, China, sent photos of the shoes to the agency’s Apparel Footwear and Textiles Center for Excellence and Expertise.

The center consulted with Nike and spotted tell-tale signs that the shoes were counterfeit. Customs said the shoes, which would have had a retail value of about $1,695,600, had been destined for an address in Chino, California.

Troy Miller, director of CBP’s New York Field Office, said “This significant seizure of counterfeit Nike sneakers illustrates Customs and Border Protection’s continued commitment to protecting the American consumer against the proliferation of substandard and potentially unsafe counterfeit consumer goods.”

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Five kids were taken home by their parents after police found them on the roof of Bettendorf High School in Iowa. Bettendorf Police responded to the high school just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night when a caller alerted them of the disturbance.

Six police cars and a fire truck were dispatched, and soon after arrival, five kids came down. Police say they used a ladder to get up to the roof and search for more kids, but none were found.

Police say there was no graffiti or damage to the building. No arrests were made. Police notified the kids’ parents and a guardian came to pick each one of them up.