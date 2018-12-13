Missouri House delegation to Washington all in with farm bill
Almost the entire Missouri delegation to the U.S. House voted in favor of the farm bill that passed the chamber with resounding bipartisan support. Democrat Emanuel Cleaver is happy it’ll go to President Trump without the increased work requirement for SNAP recipients his Republican colleagues in the House tried to include.
SNAP benefits provide food assistance for low income people. Republican Vicky Hartzler supports the farm bill but was absent because of her father’s death in Missouri.