Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Committee awarded for “sowing good deeds”

The Sikeston Jaycees have accepted the prize for AGCO/PRCA Sowing Good Deeds initiative.

They accepted on behalf of the Rodeo committee, giving them national recognition.

The Jaycees will receive a Massey Ferguson tractor valued at $35,000 as a reward for their philanthropic contributions to the community.

Chairman Ross Merideth says the community of Sikeston comes together ach year trying to grow the rodeo in order to give back to organizations like the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center, Missouri Delta and the YMCA.