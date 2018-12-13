Thursday, December 13th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to jail records, in a fit of road rage, a drunken Utah man chased a car while brandishing a sword and snow shovel before spitting at police when they took him into custody on Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, the man became embroiled in “a road rage incident.” He then followed the other car involved in the incident to the driver’s workplace and confronted the person inside the car, attempting to punch them through the window.

After finally connecting and punching the other driver in the nose, He then began running back to his car while the driver of the other vehicle followed him and called police. When the man realized the other car was following him, he took a large sword out of his vehicle and began running toward the driver in the other car.

The driver put their car in reverse, and the man threw the sword at the vehicle as it drove backward. He then grabbed a snow shovel outside a nearby business and began walking to the driver’s car with it. Luckily, police arrived before the man could cause any damage with the shovel.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Three people were arrested Saturday on multiple charges after a shoplifting attempt at an Anchorage Walmart reportedly turned into a robbery. The store’s loss prevention told police a woman had pointed a handgun at three employees after they confronted her about merchandise hidden in her purse.

The thief reportedly left the store in a white SUV driven by someone else. Officers located the SUV a few blocks away in the parking lot of the Chuck E. Cheese’s. The vehicle was unoccupied except for a puppy, which was later placed in the care of Animal Control.

A witness told officers the occupants had gone into the Chuck E. Cheese’s restrooms. When officers searched the restrooms, they found a handgun inside a sanitary napkin disposal bin, a syringe containing heroin, and tags that had been removed from the stolen Walmart merchandise.

38-year-old Tacie P. Chaison was also found in the upstairs bathroom and matched the description of the suspect in the Walmart robbery. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is now facing new charges including robbery.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Christopher Simpson of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin pleaded not guilty to a charge of misdemeanor theft in connection with an incident at a Walmart. According to the criminal complaint, an officer responded to the Walmart and “found an individual holding down “Simpson.”

The 39-year-old Simpson told officers “he tried to leave the store with 10-15 video games, but was body slammed by a ‘random guy.’” That good Samaritan held Simpson down until police arrived on the scene. The incident was captured on camera.

The loss prevention officer on the scene told police Simpson “covered the video games with his clothing and attempted to leave, but was detaine” by the Good Samaritan. The total value of the video games is estimated to be approximately $275. Simpson entered his not guilty plea in court on Monday, Dec. 10th.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An apparent Grinch was spotted on surveillance video plowing through a Christmas display outside a suburban Indianapolis home and tips are being sought to find the man. WRTV broadcast the video recorded Sunday night by a neighbor’s camera in Greenwood.

The video starts with a man getting out of a black SUV and then walking up to take a closer look at the front yard where Casie Arnold says her family had a 12-foot-tall inflatable snowman.

The man gets back into the vehicle, backs up, and drives through the family’s yard and over the decoration. Arnold says they heard a pop while watching a Christmas movie. Tire tracks were in the yard. Arnold says she wonders if the driver was possibly a Grinch who doesn’t like Christmas.