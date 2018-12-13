Wreath Laying Ceremony Honoring Veterans to be held at Bloomfield State Veterans Cemetery

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. –

The Bloomfield State Veterans Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember our nation’s Veterans at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Bloomfield State Veterans Cemetery, 17357 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, Missouri. Over 2,800 wreaths will be placed on headstones and in front of the columbarium wall.

Wreaths Across America started in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company began donating wreaths to be placed at the headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. Building on this tradition, in 2006 the company began donating seven ceremonial wreaths to each state and national Veterans cemetery in the country. Today, many individuals and organizations hold campaigns to purchase additional wreaths to be placed at headstones in these cemeteries. More information can be found at the website http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

The Missouri Veterans Commission, a state agency, operates seven State Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s Veterans whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779, online at www.mvc.dps.mo.gov, or facebook.com/MissouriVeteransCommission.