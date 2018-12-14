Former Missouri Senator urges lawmakers to prioritize democracy

The Washington Post has released an opinion piece with 44 former U.S. Senators, including Missouri Republican Jack Danforth, saying the U.S is entering a dangerous period. Danforth tells MSNBC the bipartisan group’s comments are in response to Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Trump and Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

They urge current Senators to work together to place the country, democracy and national interest above all else.

——————-