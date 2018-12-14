MoDOT Director McKenna Warns About Major Backups on I-70 in Mid-Missouri, after Proposition D’s Defeat

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) director is warning about future massive traffic backups on I-70 in mid-Missouri, after the failure of a ten-cent gasoline tax increase on the November ballot. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says the agency only has funding for a 15-million dollar rehabilitation on the I-70 Rocheport (pronounced ROACH-port) bridge. He says that will mean lane closures and three-hour backups on a “good day”, and 25-mile backups on a “bad day”:

McKenna says the bridge, which was built in 1960, should be replaced. Missourians rejected Proposition D by about 173-thousand votes in November.