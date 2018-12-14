Sikeston business received bomb threats along with many others across country

A local business received one of the bomb threat emails sent across the country.

The Sikeston business received the message demanding a payment in bitcoin, the electronic crypto-currency.

The email demanded $20,000 to have a small explosive de-activated they claimed to have planted in the building.

It was reported to the FBI.

If anyone else received emails of this type, please report it to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-6200.

Different places across the country received the emails yesterday, but no bombs have been discovered and no one has been hurt.