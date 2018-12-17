MO attorney for farmers in “Corn to China” case says $1.5 billion settlement is fair

A St. Louis attorney appointed to a class action lawsuit against ag chemical company Syngenta in the well-known “Corn to China” case says a 1.5 billion dollar final settlement is fair. Don Downing with Gray, Ritter & Graham law firm says about 650-thousand farmers, including some from Missouri, are represented in the case.

The settlement will be doled out to farmers based on their corn acres from 2013 through 2017. Downing expects the “handful” of farmers who objected to the settlement to appeal, but he expects payments to go out the second quarter of 2019.