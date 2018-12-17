Monday, December 17th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Florida court records show that a career criminal somehow stuffed up to eleven liquor bottles at a time down his pants in a booze theft spree that ended with the filing of multiple criminal charges.

Investigators allege that 55-year-old Anthony Whitfield swiped nearly $3,000 in alcohol during eight separate thefts over the past two months. Whitfield victimized Walmart, Walgreens, and Publix stores in the St. Petersburg area.

Whitfield would stuff the liquor bottles down his pants and then depart the retailers “with a limp that was not present upon entering.” On November 23rd, Whitfield walked out of a Walmart with eleven bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey hidden in his pants.

Four days later, Whitfield limped out of a Walgreens with four bottles of Jack Daniels, two bottles of Crown Royal, two bottles of Jameson, and a bottle of Baileys Irish Cream in his pants.

When presented with assorted store surveillance footage, Whitfield reportedly identified himself as the thief recorded in the act. Facing multiple felony theft charges, Whitfield is being held in the Pinellas County jail in lieu of $40,000 bond.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An elementary school teacher in New Jersey was arrested after he allegedly snorted a morphine pill in front of students. Michael Palladino was arrested and charged with official misconduct, possession of morphine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials said that Palladino had three morphine tablets in a bag in his desk and used a “homemade, hollow, cut, white Bic pen” to snort the crushed opioid. The complaint said that there was a teacher and student present when he ingested the drugs while sitting at his desk.

Palladino is a teacher at Eagleswood Township Elementary School, which has around 300 students in Pre-K through sixth grade. It is unclear what grade Palladino taught. The school has not issued a statement on Palladino’s arrest and his employment status at the school is unclear.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Polk County deputies are looking for a thief who stuffed a foot-long sandwich down his pants and walked out of a convenience store last month. That’s right: A foot-long sub, in his pants.

Deputies say at about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25th the suspect walked into a Marathon gas station. There he grabbed a foot-long sandwich and stowed it in his trousers.

He then purchased a drink and left without paying for the sandwich. He fled on a bicycle. Local police are asking anyone who might have information on the suspect to contact them immediately.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A man accused of using a Hawaii vacation rental to receive a package mailed from California containing eleven pounds of methamphetamine is pleading guilty to drug dealing-related charges.

Walter Rolando Atemio Dominguez-Garcia pleaded guilty to seven counts with mandatory minimum sentences of ten years in prison each. He faces up to life behind bars when he’s sentenced in March.

Dominguez-Garcia says he sold meth and cocaine in Hawaii and elsewhere. Court documents say he was staying at an Airbnb rental in Honolulu when he received the package addressed to him. When he was arrested, an Airbnb spokeswoman said he was permanently banned from the platform.