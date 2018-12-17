Scott County Sheriff seeks to dismiss discrimination lawsuit on grounds he is not employer

The Scott County Sheriff wants to be dismissed as a defendant in the discrimination lawsuit being filed by one of his deputies.

The Southeast Missourian reports Sheriff Wes Drury wants it dismissed since his attorney says he is not an employer as defined by state law.

Deputy Tina Kolwyck accuses Drury of violating the Missouri Human Rights act for removing her from her role as jail administrator and replacing her with a male.

Kolwyck also complains of a sexist work environement.

She joined the department as an assistant jail administrator in 2013 and promoted to administrator the next year.