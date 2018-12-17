Williamson County jail looks to fix surveillance system after attack on inmate

The Williamson County jail will be working to fix the jail’s surveillance system after an attack on an inmate was not caught on camera.

25-year-old Devin O’Danniell was accused of beating his 3-month-old son to death was hit by a group of inmates.

He had to be hospitalized over his injuries in November, though he’s since been returned, as he’s being held on $1 million cash bond.

The current surveillance system was installed in 2012 and reportedly is in need of upgrade.

The Sheriff’s Department has asked for funds from the county, and the county is currently accepting bids on the project.