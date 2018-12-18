River Radio is teaming up with the American Red Cross for our annual blood drive!

December 28th from 2:30 – 6:30p

Locations: AC Brase Arena in Cape 410 Kiwanis Dr Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Elks Lodge in Sikeston 349 Dona St Sikeston, MO 63801

To schedule your appointment ahead of time get to redcrossblood.org and type in your zipcode

All who attempt to donate will receive a blood drive tshirt courtesy of the American Red Cross

Every successful donation could save up to three lives.

Give the gift of life this holiday season and mark your calendars for the annual River Radio Blood Drive on December 28th