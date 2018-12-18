Local Broadcaster Jim Burns to Retire after Four Decades

A decades-long career in broadcasting is coming to an end for one anchor at KFVS12.

Jim Burns will be retiring after nearly forty years working for the station.

His last day is Friday, December 21st.

He was hired in 1979 by then-News Director Mike Shain.

Burns would go on to host the Breakfast Show in 1982, the program he’s anchored ever since.

Burns is a native of Blakely, Georgia. He began his broadcast career on the radio at age 16, and he earned a degree in Broadcast News from the University of Georgia.