A man’s plead guilty to arson charges against him from a February crime in Cape Girardeau.

36-year-old Charles Clark is believed to have started a fire at Cape Splash on February 3rd.

He’s been sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections, on top of the time he’s currently serving in Bonne Terre.

The damage at the waterpark facility cost $750,000.

The fire marshal investigated the case, determining it was in fact arson.