Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy class includes local graduates

Twenty-seven new troopers will be graduating from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy.

Among them are local graduates, including Perryville’s Dylon Wyatt, Scott City’s David Beck, Poplar Bluff’s Garrett Hendrix, Dexter’s Dillan Vadeven, and Piedmont’s Caleb Morgan.

The 106th Recruit Class started at the Academy in July. They’ll graduate on the 21st of December at 10 am at the Academy gymnasium.

They will report to their assigned troops in January.