Republican State Rep. likes Amendment 1, but has reservations about some portions of it
Missouri voters approved Amendment 1 last month which is meant to increase transparency in state government. Republican State Representative Mike Henderson of Bonne Terre is warning his constituents about a portion of the new law that could impact the confidentiality of residents when they reach out to him.
Henderson mostly supports most of what Amendment 1 is trying to accomplish but thinks its redistricting provision will negatively affect local representation.