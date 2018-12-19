Cape Girardeau County law enforcement receive computer upgrade grant.

Multiple local law enforcement groups will be getting a computer upgrade.

The Cape Girardeau County organizations be receiving more than $588,000 in funding to make the improvements.

The dispatch and records management software will be upgraded to take care of records to be reported to state and federal agencies.

It will also handle call reporting, and a mandate says the reporting system must be compliant by 2020.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Criminal Justice Informational Services Division helped to get information on the program.