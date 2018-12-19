If you’re still needing to ship some of those Christmas gifts, here are the deadlines

If you’re still getting those packages shipped, you’re running low on time. Here are the dates for last minute shipping:

 

USPS

Dec. 20: Last day for First Class Mail

Dec. 20: Last day for Priority Mail

Dec. 22: Last day for Priority Mail Express

Amazon

Dec. 22: Last day for Prime Free 2-Day Shipping

Dec. 23: Last day for Prime Free 1-Day Shipping (in certain areas only)

Dec. 24: Last day for Prime Same-Day Shipping (in certain areas only)

FedEx

Dec. 19: Last day for FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 20: Last day for FedEx 2-Day

Dec. 21: Last day for FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight

UPS

Dec. 20: Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 21: Last day for UPS Next Day Air

 

