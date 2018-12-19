Teen Challenge Car Wash to close

The Teen Challenge Car Wash of Cape Girardeau has announced their work is coming to an end.

The car wash will be closing on the last day of the year.

The programs says they’ll be reimbursing all of the gift cards purchased.

Executive Director Rev. James Brolin of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America said they came to the decision based on the fact they’re coming across more cars containing drugs, alcohol and firearms, which is posing a temptation to their program’s students who are all recovering “substance abuse or self-destructive behaviors.”