Governor Parson Appoints Fitzpatrick as Missouri State Treasurer 12/20
Missouri’s governor has appointed House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick as the next State Treasurer. Governor Mike Parson made the announcement during a Statehouse press conference yesterday afternoon, where he praised the Shell Knob Republican:
Fitzpatrick, who served three House terms, is 31. Fitzpatrick tells Capitol reporters he is humbled by the appointment. He thanks the governor, as well as his family and his southwest Missouri constituents.