A man wanted in a death investigation has been taken into custody in Benton, KY.

53-year-old Jonathan “Danny” Williams first turned himself in a week ago, but yesterday, he was charged with murder.

He’s in the Marshall County Detention Center.

54-year-old Billy J. Lee was found dead in his living room on the 1st of December, and his autopsy was finished on the 3rd.

It appears Lee died of blunt force trauma and damage in his lungs.