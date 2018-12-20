Seven people arrested on drug charges in Mt. Vernon, IL

Seven people have been arrested on drug charges after Mt. Vernon, Illinois police conducted a warrant sweep yesterday.

The investigation is ongoing, and as many as eight more suspects are wanted.

30-year-old Tashia McClain and 52-year-old Thomas Mauer are being held on unlawful delivery charges with $60,000 bond.

52-year-old Howard Run, 28-year-old Jocelyn Roberts, 51-year-old Nicola Jenkins, and 63-year-old Luan Crable have all been jailed on $40,000 bond.

34-year-old Joshua Simms has been jailed on $10,000 bond.