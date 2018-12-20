Suspect on the run on murder charges turns himself in to Caruthersville Police

A suspect on the run, charged with first degree murder, has been arrested by the Caruthersville Police Department and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department after he turned himself in.

Green allegedly shot his wife Dovie “Debbie Joe” green after an argument between the two of them on Sunday near 7 that night.

The shooting happened at the victim’s sister-in-law’s home.

After the coroner arrived on the scene, she was pronounced dead.

The officers discovered his car at Green’s home, and believe he may have been driven by someone else.

He’s in the Pemiscot County Justice Center, being held without bond.

Green will be arraigned today in Pemiscot County at 10 a.m.