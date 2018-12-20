Thursday, December 20th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Kingman man will serve more than three years in prison for threatening to kill President Donald Trump and other political figures. The U.S. attorney’s office in Arizona said in a news release that 39-year-old Jerrod Hunter Schmidt was sentenced Monday to 37 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Schmidt had a prior felony conviction upheld by the Nebraska Court of Appeals in April. He reacted by calling the court clerk’s office over two days and leaving threatening voice messages.

The messages included threats to shoot Trump, one of the court clerks, and other politicians. Schmidt was convicted by a jury in September of two counts of threatening a U.S. president and two counts of making interstate threatening communications.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A fanatical neo-Nazi couple who named their baby son after Adolf Hitler were sentenced by a British court to prison Tuesday for belonging to a group banned under anti-terrorism laws.

22-year-old Adam Thomas was sentenced to six and a half years, while his Portuguese partner, 38-year-old Claudia Patatas received five years during their appearance in Birmingham Crown Court.

The judge told the couple that “you acted together in all you thought, said, and did, in the naming of your son and the disturbing photographs of your child by symbols of Nazism and the Ku Klux Klan.”

Photographs recovered from their home showed Thomas cradling his newborn son while wearing a white KKK robe. The couple’s close friend Darren Fletcher who had taught his daughter to give a Nazi salute, also was sentenced Tuesday to five years for the same crime.

OR HOW ABOUT……

The pastor of a church in South Carolina is passionately defending the purchase of $200,000-plus Lamborghini for his wife, saying “not a nickel, not a penny” of donated money financed the fancy ride.

Pastor John Gray of the Relentless Church in Greenville defended buying the extravagant ride for his wife and fellow preacher, Aventer Gray, in an emotional 23-minute video posted last week after he was criticized for the eight-year wedding anniversary gift.

Gray, who said he began preaching in 1994, said his father, uncles, and cousins never “did right” by their wives, prompting him to pamper his wife with an elegant ceremony on Dec. 8 and the fancy imported SUV, which starts out at $200,000.

Gray emphatically denied that any church funds were used to buy the Lamborghini, saying it was instead financed on the success of his reality show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, “The Book of John Gray,” as well as his second book.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

The now-famous thief who’s a dead ringer for “Friends” star David Schwimmer is on the lam after failing to appear in a UK court Tuesday for swiping a cellphone, wallet, and jacket from a restaurant.

A district judge in the town of Blackpool issued a warrant for the arrest of Abdulah Husseni, who shot to international fame when he was captured on CCTV footage clutching a crate of cans — and diehard “Friends” fans pointed out he looked eerily like Schwimmer.

Lancashire cops, who in October asked the public’s help to identify the alleged thief, were flooded with hundreds of cheeky comments about the resemblance. 36-year-old Husseni was arrested in West London in November on charges of theft and fraud.