Man arrested after “knock and talk” search of Sikeston home, drugs discovered
A drug investigation has led to the arrest of one man in connection.
22-year-old Victwom Riley has been taken in, accused of selling marijuana.
Officers arrived on the 400 Block of Lee Street, performing what’s called a “knock and talk” and Riley gave them permission to search his home.
They also seized what they believe to be drug money.
Riley’s charged with delivering the substances and also unlawfully using a weapon.