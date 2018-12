A Paducah man has been accused of stealing $2,000 from his employer.

24-year-old Austin Burnham has been arrested after fleeing police on foot.

He’s accused of stealing from Murphy Oil on Hinkleville Road.

He’s been charged for running away from police, possessing marijuana, driving on a suspended license, felony theft, and six counts of failing to appear.

He’s been taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.