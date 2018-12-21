Sikeston man arrested on drug and gun charges

A man in Sikeston was arrested on drug and gun charges.

A traffic stop near Wakefield and Vernon Street led officers to discovering the drugs, after they smelled marijuana.

Once officers searched the vehicle, they discovered marijuana and meth.

They also found evidence that suggested the sales of illegal drugs.

They also uncovered a 9mm handgun on 22-year-old Leslie Williams of Cairo.

He’s been charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia, distributing drugs, and having a weapon while possessing a controlled substance.