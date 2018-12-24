Missouri State Troopers Increasing Visibility During Christmas Travel Period

You’ll notice extra Missouri state troopers on the highway again Saturday and through Christmas, as authorities work to make safety a priority through the holiday season. Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says holiday drivers will impact traffic patterns:

 

 

During Missouri’s 2017 Christmas holiday counting period, there were more than 16-HUNDRED traffic crashes, which killed seven people and injured another 541.

