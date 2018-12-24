Record holiday travel is forecast for Missouri, nation; State has lowest gas prices in the country

Missouri has the lowest average price of gas in the country as of Monday (today) at $1.89.4 a gallon. Triple-A Missouri’s Mike Right says the price at the pump has been steadily moving down.

AAA Missouri says there’ll be a new level set for Missourians who travel 50 miles or more over the 11 days holiday tracking period. A record 112.5 million travelers nationwide are expected to take to the nation’s runways, roads and rails for the year-end holidays.