A Cardwell, MO man has been charged with murder and armed criminal action after an investigation in his city.

It happened on Friday, when 36-year-old Trevor John Huber.

An autopsy was conducted on the victim, Charlotte Sue Wilson, on Sunday.

Wilson is the suspect’s mother.

The Homicide occurred at Ms. Wilson’s residence, 301 North Main Street in Cardwell, Missouri.

No bond was set for Huber. He’ll appear in court tomorrow.