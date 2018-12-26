Wednesday, December 26th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say a 36-year-old Ohio woman named Jamie Revis was arrested for stealing a butterfly from an Ohio botanical garden exhibit.

The theft was recorded by a surveillance camera, prompting police to seek the public’s help in finding the butterfly thief. Court documents say police used information from an Instagram account to arrest Revis.

She’s charged with theft for stealing a blue morpho butterfly. Blue morpho butterflies are native to Central and South American rainforests and have life cycles lasting about 115 days.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities said that a Denver woman was cited Thursday for allegedly causing damage to a 7-Eleven store’s microwave oven when she tried to heat a urine sample.

A store clerk reporting seeing 26-year-old Angelique Sanchez place something in the Aurora, Colorado microwave before hearing a “loud bang” seconds later. The clerk reportedly told Sanchez to clean up the mess or she would alert police.

Sanchez then “wiped out the microwave onto the floor” with napkins and left. The clerk then called police and told them she noticed “yellow liquid dripping from the microwave and the smell was unquestionably urine.”

Police later found Sanchez about a half-mile away, at a health clinic where she was waiting to undergo a physical exam and urinalysis for a potential job. The officer said he issued Sanchez a summons for damaged property after informing her that the microwave is worth $500.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

The New York Daily News reported that a Brooklyn hair stylist threw his client through the front window of the barbershop after the client complained about his haircut.

A 33-year-old customer at Levels Barbershop in Crown Heights reportedly told his stylist that he was unhappy with his haircut. He also threatened to withhold payment due to the disappointing job.

The infuriated barber reportedly shoved the man through one of the front store windows, slicing his face open in the process. The stylist who injured the man reportedly ran off when it was discovered the man was bleeding.

Paramedics took the victim to Kings County Hospital. The barbers at the scene, named Small and Donald Romelus, both maintain that they don’t know the stylist’s name or how to reach him.