Man charged for abandoning body of recently discovered victim in Potosi, two others charged

A man has been charged in connection to the discovery of a body in Potosi nearly two weeks ago.

Anthony Skaggs was charged yesterday. He’s the stepson of Aaron Armantrout, the man found dead.

Skaggs’ bond has been set at $25,000, and he’s being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Detention Center.

He’s accused of knowingly disposing of Armantrout’s body.

Also charged are 41-year-old Angel Marie Senter from Park Hills, and 41-year-old Susan Armantrout.

Senter and Susan Armantrout are charged for abandoning a corpse, but Susan Armantrout is also accused of 1st degree murder.