Carter County to get 8.6 million dollars replacing government buildings

Carter County will be getting 8.6 million dollars for the purpose of replacing government buildings.

The sheriff’s office, the jail, and the county courthouse that the federal funding targets were destroyed in 2017 during majoring flooding.

The community may combine the services of those three buildings into one single location.

More than 100 homes and 30 businesses had been damaged.

The 2017 flood waters filled the courthouse with eight feet of water and the sheriff’s office had water throughout the entire building.