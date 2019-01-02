Interim Sheriff Dickerson becomes Sheriff through 2020

The new sheriff in Cape Girardeau isn’t actually all that new.

Former interim Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson was sworn in Monday to the office of sheriff.

She had formerly been filling in, after Sheriff John Jordan resigned to be sworn in as a US Marshall with Missouri’s Eastern Division.

Dickerson’s term will run through 2020.

When appointed back in August, she made history as Cape Girardeau’s first female sheriff.

She was officially elected in November, running unopposed.