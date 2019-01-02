Man in custody with Sikeston Department of Public Safety for shooting

A man’s been taken into custody by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety for a shooting that happened Sunday night.

20-year-old Bryan Campbell of Charleston turned himself in, and has been charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

A 37-year-old victim was found with gun shots to his legs.

He was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

The shooting was the result of argument.

Campbell is being held in the Scott County Jail and his bond is $100,000.