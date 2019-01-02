Missouri Group backs legislation to cover kids developmental disabilities
Bills have been pre-filed for the upcoming legislative session to expand insurance coverage for developmentally disabled individuals. Therapy for such conditions can cost up to $100 an hour and insurance plans generally cap coverage at 20 visits. Robyn Schelp with Mo Disabilities Empowerment says the costs add up for families with developmentally disabled kids.
The measures would expand insurance coverage for developmentally disabled kids up to age 18.