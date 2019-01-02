Rick Ennis terminated in Cape Girardeau as fire chief shortly ahead of retirement

The Southeast Missourian reports Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis has been terminated for violating city policies.

He was fired following a complaint, and his removal was only a few days before he was due to retire.

Ennis had been a fire chief for 14 years.

Assistant fire chief Mark Hasheider is acting as the interim chief. The city is working to find a permanent replacement.

The fire chief earns between 78 thousand and 82 thousand dollars. That salary has the potential to grow to $119,000.